Express Signs Strategic Partnership Deal With WHP Global; To Form Intellectual Property JV

(RTTNews) - Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) Thursday announced that it has entered into a mutually transformative strategic partnership with WHP Global, a brand management firm.

The companies plan to advance an omnichannel platform that will drive accelerated, long-term growth through the acquisition and operation of a portfolio of brands.

EXPR and WHP will also form an intellectual property joint venture intended to scale the Express brand through new domestic category licensing and international expansion opportunities.

The company said the partnership will be effectuated through a multifaceted transaction. The intellectual property JV will acquire certain intellectual property of EXPR.

Concurrently, EXPR will transform into an omnichannel platform company, managed and run by its current leadership upon the deal closure. All other aspects of the existing EXPR business remain unchanged.

Under the deal terms, WHP will also make a common equity PIPE investment to acquire 5.4 million newly issued shares of EXPR at $4.60 per share, representing an approximate pro forma ownership of 7.4%.

The intellectual property JV implies a total value of the Express brand's intellectual property at approximately $400 million and will be 60% owned by WHP and 40% owned by the EXPR platform company.

WHP will invest $235 million for its stake in the intellectual property joint venture and EXPR will contribute certain of its intellectual property assets in exchange for cash consideration.

Cash earnings in the intellectual property joint venture will be distributed quarterly to both parties on a pro rata basis.

The transaction is expected to close in EXPR's fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, subject to lender consent, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.