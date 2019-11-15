ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, began assigning pilots to its Embraer E175 aircraft base of operations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, in advance of a January 1, 2020 open.

"Chicago's size and central location makes it a highly desirable location for commuter pilots and locals alike," said Scott Hall, Vice President of Flight Operations. "Opening the E175 crew base in Chicago is a natural outcome of ExpressJet's growth trajectory."

The E175 base will be in addition to ExpressJet's existing ERJ145 pilot, flight attendant, and maintenance bases in Chicago. This is ExpressJet's second E175 base, after the first base opened at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 aircraft, including the Embraer ERJ145 and 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and can choose the Aviate career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

Corporate Communications

Atlanta, Georgia

404-856-1199

corpcomm@expressjet.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expressjet-airlines-a-united-express-carrier-begins-assigning-crewmembers-to-chicago-e175-base-300959260.html

SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines