Expro Group Shares Jump 8% Despite Q4 Profit And Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares rose 8.54 percent to $18.18, up $1.43 on Thursday, even after the company reported lower fourth-quarter net income and revenue compared with the prior-year period.

The stock is currently trading at $18.18, versus a previous close of $16.75. It opened at $15.84 and has traded between $15.36 and $18.38 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stands at 1.49 million shares, above its average volume of 1.07 million shares.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company posted net income of $5.8 million, or $0.05 per share, down from $23.0 million, or $0.20 per share, a year earlier. Revenue declined to $382.1 million from $436.8 million. For the full year 2025, net income was $51.7 million compared with $51.9 million in 2024, while EPS remained at $0.45. Annual revenue decreased to $1.61 billion from $1.71 billion. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $6.70 to $18.38.