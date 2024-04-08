Expro Report Highlights Progress Unlocking Energy Answers of Tomorrow

Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading provider of energy services, has published its latest sustainability report, highlighting the Company’s achievements in 2023 along with the progress it has made during that time working toward its near- and long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408728712/en/

Headshot of Mike Jardon, Chief Executive Officer of Expro. (Photo: Business Wire)

Projects delivered this year, that are highlighted in the report, include a custom solution to support the testing of new geothermal technologies in Oklahoma, extending a solar power project in Malaysia that has delivered light to more than 200 people and supporting a pilot project in Japan with carbon capture utilization.

Mike Jardon, Chief Executive Officer of Expro, said: "In an ever-evolving energy landscape, Expro remains steadfast in our commitment to driving positive change.

"I am proud to share our achievements from 2023 in this comprehensive report which serves as a testament to our progress in environmental, social, and governance strategies, underscoring the integral role partnerships play in cultivating sustainability for Expro and our clients.

"As we step into 2024, we remain dedicated to fostering a low-carbon future and intend to play a key role in enabling a low-carbon transition.”

Hannah Rumbles, Expro Director of Sustainability, Marketing and Communications, added: "I am excited to advance our commitment to innovating with purpose, grounded in our values of People, Performance, Partnerships and Planet.

"Over the past year, we’ve focused on the maturation of our approach to sustainability that we expect will accelerate our journey to a low-carbon future. With this strong momentum, we remain committed to empowering our customers while strengthening our own sustainability practices and performance.”

The 2023 ESG report celebrates Expro’s achievements from the past year in sustainability and highlights advancements on key initiatives, including:

Developing Lower Carbon Solutions : Expro has turned commitments into actions to help address customers’ most complex challenges in sustainability. This includes new developments in game-changing projects spanning Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), natural hydrogen and geothermal in Australia, Colombia, Germany and Japan.

: Expro has turned commitments into actions to help address customers’ most complex challenges in sustainability. This includes new developments in game-changing projects spanning Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), natural hydrogen and geothermal in Australia, Colombia, Germany and Japan. Reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions : Expro reduced emissions by 11% from a 2021 baseline, driven by increased use of renewable energy while increasing its ability to track Scope 3 emissions, setting the stage to further integrate ESG reduction initiatives throughout the supply chain.

: Expro reduced emissions by 11% from a 2021 baseline, driven by increased use of renewable energy while increasing its ability to track Scope 3 emissions, setting the stage to further integrate ESG reduction initiatives throughout the supply chain. Advancing the Expro Portfolio with Sustainable Energy Solutions : Expro took large strides forward in its work within the areas of Geothermal and CCUS, adapting the company’s solutions across three emerging markets.

: Expro took large strides forward in its work within the areas of Geothermal and CCUS, adapting the company’s solutions across three emerging markets. Prioritizing Safety : The organization renewed its commitment to safety in the workplace along with the second annual Expro ENGAGE initiative designed to focus on highlighting employees’ safety successes, while teaching and reinforcing best practices, and reducing the company’s Lost Time Incident Frequency (LTIF) to just 0.06.

: The organization renewed its commitment to safety in the workplace along with the second annual Expro ENGAGE initiative designed to focus on highlighting employees’ safety successes, while teaching and reinforcing best practices, and reducing the company’s Lost Time Incident Frequency (LTIF) to just 0.06. Fostering a Collaborative and Inclusive Culture: Believing in the importance of diversity in the organization, Expro is reaping the benefits of a collaborative and inclusive workplace where ideas are shared through the rollout of Expro Culture of Care and the 2023 Elevate employee pulse survey that ultimately informed company action plans for 2024.

The full report is available for viewing and downloading here.

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has more than 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading energy companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.expro.com and connect with Expro on X (formerly Twitter) @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s delivery of safe, reliable and environmentally secure subsea well access, the Company’s environmental, social and governance goals, targets and initiatives, and future growth, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the impacts of climate change, changes in client demand for our products and services, energy industry trends, and those risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408728712/en/