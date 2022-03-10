Exscientia and University of Oxford Launch "Xcellomics” Program to Expedite Early-Stage Academic Research and Translate Novel Biology Into Future Drug Discovery

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI) and the University of Oxford Target Discovery Institute (Oxford TDI) today announced the formation of Xcellomics – a program designed to source cellular functional assays from the global academic community to develop novel screens and identify targets and therapeutic candidates for unmet medical needs.

The Xcellomics program was created by the two Oxford-based institutions to expedite early-stage drug discovery research – primarily conducted within academic labs – and potentially leverage those outputs to bring therapies to patients sooner. The program offers applicants resources to explore, identify and rapidly advance novel drug targets by leveraging Oxford TDI’s expertise in developing robust, disease-relevant, predictive screening assays and Exscientia’s AI personalised medicine design capabilities.

"Academic research has and will continue to play a critical role in the development and advancement of medicine, and this partnership is a shining example of how industry and academia can come together to bridge a traditional gap in the drug development cycle,” said Sir Peter Ratcliffe, FRS, FMedSci, Director of the Oxford TDI within the Nuffield Department of Medicine and winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine. "Despite the multitude of advancements in using genetics, genomics, cell and chemical biology to improve target discovery, we believe we’ve only scratched the surface in terms of available assays that could be translated into meaningful therapies for patients.”

Assay submissions will be evaluated and selected by the Xcellomics Scientific Committee and will be developed, produced and validated within Oxford TDI’s advanced cell screening facility using a range of phenotypic and functional genomic outputs that leverage Exscientia’s technology platform. The Xcellomics Board provides oversight and is comprised of members from Exscientia and Oxford TDI, and is chaired by Exscientia’s founder and CEO, Andrew Hopkins, DPhil.

Successful projects will be progressed using Exscientia’s proprietary AI-driven platform with the aim of rapidly identifying potential targets for potential new medicine programmes. Therapeutic area focus will rotate every six months, beginning with a focus on oncology and immuno-oncology, although "blue sky” submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis. Data and intellectual property will be co-owned by the researcher and the Xcellomics program.

"Exscientia’s roots started in academia, and we remain committed to supporting and advancing the innovative research happening at these institutions around the world,” said Denise Barrault, Director, Portfolio Management at Exscientia. "We believe that our partnership with the University of Oxford Target Discovery Institute will help unearth new science and potentially translate and advance the most promising ideas into tomorrow’s new medicines.”

An online informational event will be held Wednesday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. GMT. More information on the event can be found at : https://www.xcellomics.com/launch-event

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Vienna, Dundee, Boston, Miami, Cambridge (UK) and Osaka. For more information visit us on https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

About OXFORD TDI

Target discovery helps identify drug targets, molecules or molecular interactions at a critical point in a disease-causing pathway that are predicted to being amenable to therapeutic manipulation. The centre aims to link recent advances in genetics, genomics, cell and chemical biology for improved drug target discovery. A more specific focus for refining and validating such targets will provide a better link between traditional "open ended" academic processes to biomedical research and the need of the pharmaceutical industry for accurately defined targets to accelerate drug development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to Exscientia’s expectations regarding the activities and potential benefits of the Xcellomics programme. Words such as "anticipates,” "believes," "expects,” "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the Xcellomics program discussed above will be successful in identifying or developing novel assays. The success of the program is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Exscientia, including, without limitation, the interest of academic researchers in the Xcellomics program and their willingness to collaborate with us. Exscientia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

