Exscientia to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that Ben Taylor, CFO & Chief Strategy Officer and Garry Pairaudeau, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5:20 p.m. P.T.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website, under the "Investors & Media” section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 30 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

