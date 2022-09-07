Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 14:00:00

Exscientia to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference:
Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time: 3:35 p.m. BST / 10:35 a.m. EST
Location: New York, New York
Participants: Ben Taylor, CFO & Chief Strategy Officer and Dave Hallett, Chief Operations Officer

BofA Securities Global Healthcare Conference:
Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Time: 3:05 p.m. BST / 10:05 a.m. EST
Location: London, United Kingdom
Participants: Andrew Hopkins, DPhil., Exscientia’s founder and CEO, and Garry Pairaudeau, Chief Technology Officer

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, under the "Investors & Media” section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Exscientia Limited (spons. ADRs) 9,45 1,61% Exscientia Limited (spons. ADRs)

