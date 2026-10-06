Extended Slump In Crude Oil Prices May Lead To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the upward trend seen over the past few sessions.

Early buying interest is likely to be generated in reaction to an extended slump by the price of crude oil, as Brent crude futures pull back below $100 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil futures are also tumbling by more than 2 percent as media reports suggest Middle East crude exports are recovering toward pre-war levels despite continued risks to shipping.

As oil flows from the Middle East recover after months of disruptions linked to the Iran war, Saudi Aramco unexpectedly lowered its November official selling prices for crude oil bound for Asia by the widest margin in six years.

Additional pressure on crude oil price is coming from the G7 announcement of a 100-million-barrel emergency stock release.

Treasury yields are moving lower along with the price of crude oil, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note giving back ground after reaching its highest level since April 2002 on Monday.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes may shed additional light on Fed officials' thinking ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision later this month.

Stocks turned in a strong performance throughout much of the trading session on Monday before giving back some ground going into the end of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a strong move to the upside, reaching a new record closing high.

The major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 286.45 points or 1.1 percent to 27,477.31, the S&P 500 advanced 51.23 points or 0.7 percent to 7,773.95 and the Dow rose 90.94 points or 0.2 percent to 51,267.90.

The strength on Wall Street may partly have reflected easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates following last week's inflation and employment data.

A closely watched Commerce Department report showed the annual rate of consumer price growth came in below economist estimates in August, while the Labor Department's monthly employment report showed much weaker than expected job growth in September.

Following the reports, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the chances of the Federal Reserve raising rates by a quarter point later this month have plummeted to 21.6 percent from 70.9 percent a week ago.

Despite the reduced expectations of an imminent rate hike, treasury yields saw further over the course of the session.

"That reinforces the idea that the long-end sell-off is being driven by more than monetary policy: elevated real yields, heavy borrowing and competition for capital continue to demand a higher term premium," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "For equities, this creates an unusual divergence as growth stocks are rallying because Fed expectations have softened, while the risk-free rate against which those valuations are judged remains exceptionally high."

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of September.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 54.9 in September after rising to 55.4 in August, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 55.0.

Brokerage stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, resulting in a 3.6 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

Despite a decrease in the price of crude oil, significant strength was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 3.1 percent surge by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

Biotechnology, oil producer and software stocks also turned in strong performances, while airline stocks showed a notable move to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $2.27 to $87.16 a barrel after tumbling $1.68 to $89.43 barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $5.50 to $4,156.80 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $42 to $4,198.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.10 yen compared to the 157.90 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1260 compared to yesterday's $1.1221.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday as an apparent calm in the global oil market helped ease concerns around inflation and input costs.

Gold was little changed at $4,140 an ounce in Asian trading as a firmer dollar and elevated Treasury yields offset support from reduced chances of an October rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures dipped below $100 a barrel in choppy trading after reports suggested that Middle East crude exports are recovering toward pre-war levels despite continued risks to shipping.

As oil flows from the Middle East recover after months of disruptions linked to the Iran war, Saudi Aramco unexpectedly lowered its November official selling prices for crude oil bound for Asia by the widest margin in six years.

Markets in mainland China were closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.0 percent to 24,280.56, helped by a technology-led rally in global markets. Pharmaceutical stocks also advanced, helping offset selling pressure in the real estate sector.

Japanese stocks rose sharply as a strong sale of 10-year Japanese government bonds helped ease investor concerns over rising yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield hit 3.115 percent, matching its highest level since 1996, after long-term interest rates surged on September 1, hitting 3 percent for the first time in about 30 years.

The Nikkei 225 Index shot up 1.1 percent to 70,683.98, while the broader Topix Index closed 0.9 percent higher at 4,183.56.

The yen drifted lower as investors braced for the release of the FOMC meeting minutes and speeches from influential Fed officials.

Earlier today, Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda said in a speech to an annual meeting of securities firms that economic and price developments were moving in line with the central bank's baseline scenario.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower as technology stocks came under selling pressure on concerns over elevated bond yields. The Kospi Index fell 0.9 percent to 6,941.39, giving up early gains. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.5 percent and its chip-making rival SK Hynix tumbled 3.7 percent.

Australian markets rose for a third straight session after the Nasdaq Composite hit a record overnight, led by strength in artificial intelligence and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6 percent to 8,735.70, led by banks and mining stocks. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled half a percent higher at 8,903.50.

Investors shrugged off the results of a survey showing Australian consumer confidence deteriorated sharply in October following the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest interest rate hike and amid ongoing pressure from higher fuel prices and mortgage rates.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index fluctuated before finishing marginally higher at 13,700.12.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Tuesday as Brent crude prices drop below $100 a barrel on signs of resilient Middle Eastern crude exports and Euro zone bond yields fell, helping reduce the spread between French and German 10-year yields.

Investors shrugged off data that showed German factory orders plunged 10.6 percent from the previous month in August, in contrast to the 3.2 percent surge in July.

Also, separate data showed Germany's construction sector contracted notably in September, led by a steep reduction in work on housing projects.

The German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In corporate news, Skanska shares have jumped The Swedish engineering and construction firm said it has signed an additional contract valued at $138M (about SEK 1.3B) for construction of a tech facility in the United States.

United Internet has also rallied. The German internet services company said it would receive 35,352,929 new 1&1 shares at a calculated issue price of €24.05 per share.

Informa, a British publishing and exhibitions company, has also soared after it decided to buy Clarion Events for £2.24 billion in cash from Blackstone Inc.

Clarkson, a provider of shipping services, has also moved sharply higher after increasing its full-year profit before tax forecast.

Genmab has also skyrocketed after the Danish biotech firm and its U.S. partner AbbVie announced positive results from another Phase III trial testing epcoritamab alongside R-CHOP.

Meanwhile, Schneider Electric has slumped. Shelly Group SE, a Bulgaria-based IoT and smart building solutions provider, announced that its board supports the takeover offer from the French energy technology major.

U.S. Economic News

A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $105.6 billion in August from a revised $92.8 billion in July.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to grow to $99.0 billion from the $88.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports surged by 4.3 percent to $420.8 billion, outpacing a 1.4 percent jump in the value of exports to $315.2 billion.

At 9:05 am ET, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to moderate a discussion before the 2026 Governance & Culture Reform Conference.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman is due to speak on "Modernizing Regulation and Supervision" before the 2026 Community Banking Research Conference at 10:45 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Schmid is due to speak on "The Federal Reserve, Monetary Policy, and Rural and Agricultural Development" before the Enid Regional Development Alliance Luncheon at 1:15 pm ET.

At 7 pm ET, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan is scheduled to moderate a "Global Perspectives" question-and-answer session.