Extended Treasury Yield Surge May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to see further downside following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session.

A continued surge by treasury yields is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive yields higher.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note is extending the sharp increase seen over the two previous sessions, jumping to a new fourteen-year high.

The downward momentum on Wall Street also reflects a negative reaction to some of the latest earnings news from big-name companies.

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the Snapchat parent reported mixed third quarter results and forecast flat revenue for the current quarter.

Credit card giant American Express (AXP) is also seeing significant pre-market weakness despite reporting better than expected third quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

Shares of Verizon (VZ) may also move to the downside after the telecom giant reported third quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates but weaker than expected wireless subscriber growth.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

After failing to sustain an early rally, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory.

The major averages all closed in the red, although the Dow posted a relatively modest loss. While the Nasdaq fell 65.66 points or 0.6 percent to 10,614.84 and the S&P 500 slid 29.38 points or 0.8 percent to 3,665.78, the narrower Dow dipped 90.22 points or 0.3 percent to 30,333.59.

Stocks initially benefited from another batch of upbeat earnings news from big-name companies like IBM Corp. (IBM) and AT&T (T).

IBM reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance, while AT&T also reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, with a continued surge in treasury yields contributing to the subsequent pullback by the markets.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note extended the sharp increase seen on Wednesday, reaching its highest levels in over fourteen years.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive yields higher, with Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker saying that he expects the Fed to continue raising rates "for a while."

"Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4 percent by the end of the year," Harker said in prepared remarks before the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey.

Harker predicted the Fed would eventually stop hiking rates sometime next year but said the central bank should keep rates at a restrictive level to allow the higher cost of capital to work its way through the economy.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points in early November, brining the target range for the federal funds rate to 3.75 to 4.0 percent.

Transportation stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Dow Jones Transportation Average down by 2.6 percent.

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) came under pressure even though the airline reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Substantial weakness also emerged among interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent slump by the Dow Jones Utility Average.

Banking stocks also showed a significant move to the downside, resulting in a 2.2 percent drop by the KBW Bank Index.

Tobacco, housing and natural gas stocks also moved notably lower on the day, while some strength remained visible among steel and computer hardware stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.12 to $84.39 a barrel after edging down $0.01 to $84.51 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $2.60 to $1,636.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $13.20 to $1,623.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 151.73 yen versus the 150.15 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $0.9722 compared to yesterday's $0.9786.

Asia

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Friday, as the dollar rose with Treasury yields as hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials ramped up fears of a U.S. recession.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit fresh 14-year peaks after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday the central bank will "keep raising rates for a while" to curb inflation.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,038.93 after reports emerged that authorities are considering reducing the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.

Investors also awaited the release of third-quarter economic growth data and the highly anticipated decision that President Xi Jinping will secure an unprecedented third term to rule the world's second-largest economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 percent to 16,211.12, with tech stocks coming under selling pressure amid renewed concerns over a U.S. blockade on semiconductor exports to China.

Japanese shares closed lower as the Bank of Japan conducted emergency bond buying operations for a second straight day in its latest move to curb elevated yields.

Data showed earlier in the day that Japanese consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high in September, challenging the Bank of Japan's resolve to retain its ultra-easy policy stance.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 26,890.58, while the broader Topix ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,881.98. While real estate stocks led losses, chip-related stocks such as Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron rallied 2-5 percent.

Seoul stocks slipped, the Korean won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield hit an 11-1/2-year high amid concerns over the Fed's aggressive tightening. The Kospi closed 0.2 percent lower at 2,213.12, extending losses for a third session.

Australian markets fell notably, dragged down by healthcare stocks and financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8 percent to 6,676.80, recording its second weekly loss. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.7 percent lower at 6,869.90.

Europe

European stocks have tumbled on Friday amid worries about persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike cycle.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a new 14-year high of 4.272 percent after Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that the central bank was not done yet with rate hikes.

Germany's 10-year bond yields hit a fresh 11-year high amid expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates sharply again next week.

While the French CAC 40 Index has tumbled by 1.9 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.0 percent.

METRO AG shares have slumped. After reporting an 11.8 percent increase in sales in the fourth quarter of its financial year, the German wholesale giant warned that the next year continues to be challenging with high inflation and growing cost pressure.

Adidas has also shown a substantial move to the downside as the sporting goods maker cut its full-year outlook, citing weakening demand.

Italy's biggest utility, Enel, has also declined after it agreed to sell a 50 percent interest in grid digitalization specialist Gridspertise Srl to private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII.

Swedish telecom operator Telia has also plummeted after reporting slightly worse-than-expected third-quarter net profit and downgrading its guidance.

French cosmetics group L'Oreal has also moved sharply lower despite posting robust sales growth over the third quarter.

Rexel Group shares have also tumbled. The energy products and services firm said that one of its entities has been placed under a formal probe related to derogation case requiring it to set aside a bank guarantee of 20 million euros and a cash guarantee of 48 million euros to be paid by January 15, 2023.

Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica has also come under pressure despite the company reporting a rise in third-quarter revenues.

Media company Vivendi has also moved to the downside after saying it will go ahead with the spin off its publishing business Editis.

InterContinental Hotels has also slumped. The British hotel chain said that Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down as chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, online food delivery firm Deliveroo has surged after reporting that its third-quarter gross transaction value increased 8 percent to 1.70 billion pounds from last year's 1.57 billion pounds.

The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with the decline in U.K. retail sales deepening unexpectedly in September, while a measure of U.K. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in October, despite soaring inflation and political uncertainty - separate reports showed.

U.S. Economic Reports

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to give opening remarks before the Skilling the Gap: Building Local Talent for In-Demand Careers event at 9:10 am ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the hospital operator reported better than expected third quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.

Appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR) may also come under pressure after reporting third quarter results that missed analyst estimates and providing a weaker than expected outlook.

On the other hand, shares of CSX Corp. (CSX) may move to the upside after the rail operator reported better than expected third quarter results.