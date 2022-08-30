ExteNet Systems Moves Company Headquarters to Frisco, Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes ExteNet; Applauds Economic Development and Digital Infrastructure Opportunities

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas. The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry's ecosystem, which will foster further innovation and reignite corporate awareness of the brand and business. The move is projected to be completed by Q1 of 2023.

Texas Governor and Frisco Mayor Welcome ExteNet to Texas and Celebrate its Addition to Thriving Telecom Landscape.

The new 37,000 square-foot headquarters will be located in Frisco Station , a globally recognized, award-winning 242-acre, mixed-use development in one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. The location is closer to major clients, industry partners, and places its employee base closer to the company's largest percentage of owned and managed networks.

Within the last month, ExteNet announced two key partnerships in Texas. Through an exclusive partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) , the company will deliver exhilarating fan experiences with high performance private wireless network solutions to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, home of the San Antonio Spurs. ExteNet also announced an agreement with Circuit of The Americas (COTA) to deploy fiber at its 1,500-acre world-class Formula 1® racing facility in Austin. Last year, ExteNet upgraded the antennas at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium to deliver stronger connections to event attendees.

"Texas is a global technology leader and is proud to welcome ExteNet to Frisco," said Governor Greg Abbott. "As a beacon of innovation with a world-class business environment, the Lone Star State is the perfect location for companies like ExteNet to flourish and unleash their full potential. I look forward to partnering with ExteNet as we continue keeping Texas the number one destination for technological innovation in the nation and maintaining our distinction as the best state to live, work, and raise a family."

In addition to ExteNet's new Texas headquarters, the company will maintain operations of its five satellite offices in Burbank and San Ramon, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Lisle, Illinois; and Paramus, New Jersey. The Frisco office will serve as home base to approximately 150 employees focused on deploying and managing ground-to-rooftop infrastructure solutions for sports, entertainment and hospitality venues as well as large enterprises, college campuses, healthcare facilities and government municipalities across the United States.

"We want to bring back the feeling of community and foster a greater sense of belonging for our team," says Richard Coyle, President and CEO, ExteNet. "This is an opportunity to reimagine our future, a shift towards a more communicative and transparent culture that strives to succeed together. The city of Frisco offers employees a terrific work-life balance and places us closer to many of our closest partners and clients."

ExteNet is already having a positive effect on the Frisco area. The company is providing Private Wireless Network services for The Star District, a fast-growing entertainment district with restaurants and retail destinations, as well as Ford Center, the Dallas Cowboys' training facility. The site has already been chosen to host next year's Academy of Country Music Awards , and the added technology is expected to attract additional world-class events and entertainment options.

"On behalf of the Frisco City Council, I'm thrilled to welcome ExteNet Systems to our city and to Frisco Station," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "As a leader in secure 5G and fiber infrastructure solutions, ExteNet is a great addition to Frisco's booming tech and innovation economy. And, our residents will benefit from this growth with the creation of 110 new jobs in Frisco."

Lisle, IL-based, soon to be Frisco, TX-based, ExteNet Systems, LLC is the nation's largest privately-held provider of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions serving mobile network operators, real estate owners, enterprises, content providers, wholesale carriers, municipalities, and rural internet providers. Our solutions operate in urban, suburban, and rural markets connecting customers to the applications and services they need outdoors and in hundreds of sports and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, and transit systems.

