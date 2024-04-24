24.04.2024 13:40:29

Extension of terms of office of Aktsiselts Infortar Management Board Member

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar decided to extend the terms of office of the Member of the Management Board of Aktsiselts Infortar Mrs Eve Pant by 3 years, starting from 17 May 2024.                        

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infortar AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Infortar AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Infortar AS Registered Shs 36,85 0,00% Infortar AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht nur teilweise weiter: ATX kaum bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Märkte in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen