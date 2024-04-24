Extension of terms of office of Aktsiselts Infortar Management Board Member

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar decided to extend the terms of office of the Member of the Management Board of Aktsiselts Infortar Mrs Eve Pant by 3 years, starting from 17 May 2024.



Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.

