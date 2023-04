Extra Space Storage Acquires Life Storage: What This $12.7 Billion Deal Means for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For nearly 20 years, Public Storage has held the title of being the largest publicly traded self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT). But that's about to change.On April 3, Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) said its agreed to acquire Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) in an all-stock transaction valued at $12.7 billion. This deal will make Extra Space Storage the largest self-storage operator by facility count and will increase its portfolio of self-storage properties by more than 50%.Let's take a closer look at the deal to see how it will affect investors. Continue reading