Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 22:15:33

Extra Space Storage Inc. Profit Drops In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $204.26 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $268.43 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $506.72 million from $427.38 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $204.26 Mln. vs. $268.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.46 -Revenue (Q4): $506.72 Mln vs. $427.38 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Extra Space Storage Inc.mehr Nachrichten