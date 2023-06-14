|
14.06.2023 07:40:00
Extraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice
Given the number of shares for which the shareholders have completed the admission formalities in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting of June 16, 2023, it is already established that the legal attendance quorum will not be not reached at this meeting.
Consequently, shareholders are invited to attend the second extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 5, 2023 at 10.00 am at the company's registered office, avenue Jean Mermoz 1 bte 4 in Gosselies, in order to deliberate and decide on the same agenda.
The purpose of this Meeting is to renew the authorisations relating to the authorised capital and acquiring, receiving in pledge and alienating treasury shares and the powers to execute these decisions.
All documents relating to the meeting will be available on the company's website (http://www.ascencio.be) the June 16, 2023 :
- The notice of meeting
- The agenda
- The methods of attendance
- The announcement of attendance
- The correspondence vote
- The proxy form
- The special report of the sole director in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Code of Companies and Associations
- The note regarding to the amendments proposed to articles 8 and 11 of the articles of association of Ascencio SA
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ascencio SICAFI SCAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ascencio SICAFI SCAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ascencio SICAFI SCA
|48,40
|-11,84%