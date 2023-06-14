Extraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice

Given the number of shares for which the shareholders have completed the admission formalities in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting of June 16, 2023, it is already established that the legal attendance quorum will not be not reached at this meeting.

Consequently, shareholders are invited to attend the second extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 5, 2023 at 10.00 am at the company's registered office, avenue Jean Mermoz 1 bte 4 in Gosselies, in order to deliberate and decide on the same agenda.

The purpose of this Meeting is to renew the authorisations relating to the authorised capital and acquiring, receiving in pledge and alienating treasury shares and the powers to execute these decisions.

All documents relating to the meeting will be available on the company's website (http://www.ascencio.be) the June 16, 2023 :

The notice of meeting

The agenda

The methods of attendance

The announcement of attendance

The correspondence vote

The proxy form

The special report of the sole director in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Code of Companies and Associations

The note regarding to the amendments proposed to articles 8 and 11 of the articles of association of Ascencio SA





