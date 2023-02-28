Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of March 8, 2023: Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

Paris, France, February 28, 2023 – 19.00 am CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the Company, convened a second call to vote on the same agenda and draft resolutions as the extraordinary shareholder meeting of February 15, 2023, will be held on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 10:30 am CET at the headquarter of Pixium Vision, 74 rue du faubourg Saint Antoine in Paris (75012).

The second convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) n°24 on February 24, 2023 and in the Affiches Parisiennes (legal newspaper). The prior notice of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting containing the agenda and the text of resolutions was published in the BALO n°5 on January 11, 2023 and the convening notice was published in the BALO n°12 on January 27, 2023 and in the Affiches Parisiennes.

The information regarding the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting and mentioned in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is identical to the information of the general meeting of February 15, 2023 and has been available since January 27, 2023 on the Company’s website www.pixium-vision.com, under « Investors », « Shareholder’s General Meeting ».

The auditor's reports issued for the extraordinary shareholder meeting of February 15, 2023 remain unchanged as the agenda and the draft resolutions have not been modified.

The documents and information mentioned in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be sent to shareholders upon request to the Company.

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents at the Company’s registered office located in Paris (75012), 74, rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine.

