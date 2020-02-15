Extreme Cold Weather Alert terminated for Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Based on information from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has terminated the Extreme Cold Weather Alert as of noon today. The warming centre at Metro Hall will close at noon.

Find out about services for homeless and under-housed individuals at toronto.ca/homelesshelp.

More information and tips for staying warm during cold weather are available at https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/extreme-cold-weather/.

Information to help residents prepare for extreme weather and weatherproof their homes is available at https://www.toronto.ca/extremeweatherready.

