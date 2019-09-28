Extreme Energy Solutions' Green Cleaner Product, Extreme Kleaner Launches in Selected ShopRite Grocery Stores

ENFIELD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extreme Kleaner, the non-toxic biodegradable multi-purpose cleaner degreaser, by its parent company, Extreme Energy Solutions, will be available at selected ShopRite Supermarket locations, with the first of the co-op chain stores launching Extreme Kleaner at the Enfield, Connecticut ShopRite. ShopRite of Enfield is owned by Miller Farms Family Markets since 2010.

To celebrate the launch, ShopRite of Enfield will be hosting Meet and Greet with Race Car Driver Tommy Vigh Jr; located at 40 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082, on campus of store location.

Vigh Currently is a driver in both the ARCA Menards Series and Northeast DIRT Car Modified action. Vigh is 6th in 2019 ARCA Menards Series Point Standings.

Patrons, customers, and race fans are encouraged to visit ShopRite of Endfield on September 28, 2019; between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm; and grab themselves a free sample of Extreme Kleaner at the Extreme Kleaner display. In attendance to sign autographs, will be ARCA Menards Series Driver Tommy Vigh Jr, Brand Ambassador for Extreme Kleaner. Race fans can also collect up hero cards and fan zone promotional give-aways while supplies last.

The Main Street Premium Brand cleaner product has been mainly available to consumers in the northeast through either independent retailer locations such as hardware stores, auto parts, variety retailers and direct ship. This is Extreme Kleaner's first launch within the ShopRite Supermarket community of stores.

"Extreme Kleaner is very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Miller Farms Family Markets-ShopRite of Enfield on this promotion. Both Extreme Kleaner and ShopRite are brands well recognized for giving back to the community, and we appreciate the chance to connect with the loyal ShopRite consumer audience," shared Samuel K. Burlum, CEO/President for Extreme Energy Solutions; parent company for Extreme Kleaner.

A portion of every sale of Extreme Kleaner is dedicated toward assisting local and/or regional causes. Former causes which received the benefit of this initiative include Project Help, a cause aimed at helping to eradicate Veteran Homelessness, STEM Education, the performing arts, and non-profit educational forums for environmental and economic sustainability. The product's parent company, Extreme Energy Solutions has also helped sponsor local 5k runs for many good causes.

"We just ask that patrons, consumers, and race fans give Extreme Kleaner a try, and look for the Extreme Kleaner Point of Purchase Display in a store location near them."

Extreme Kleaner got its start as a local brand, where in 2012 it was packaged and made available for consumers throughout the local area in selected independent family owned retailer locations in the northeast. Fast forward to 2019, and Extreme Kleaner is available in over 600+ retailer locations nationwide, including selected ShopRite store locations.

Extreme Kleaner, the Main Street Premium Brand since 2012, is available in two formulas: a multi-purpose cleaner-degreaser; and glass, tile and more formula.

The ShopRite Brand began in 1946 when a Del Monte Foods Sales Representative encouraged a group of independently owned grocery markets in Newark, NJ, to band together so they could have a competitive advantage in gaining larger discounts on volume wholesale orders of food stuffs. The first seven store owners agreed, thus founding Wakefern Distributors, the warehouse which fulfills and supplies ShopRite stores. ShopRite Store locations can be found from New England (Connecticut) to Maryland, and accounts for over 325+ affiliated store locations, many which are owned by independent family owned and operated organizations.

ShopRite also gives back to the community including programs such as ShopRite Partners in Caring, which aims to combat hunger within communities.

Extreme Energy Solutions, Extreme Kleaner, and the SMART Emissions Reducer are proud partners of Daytona International Speedway and Daytona 500; and of the ARCA Menards Series. For more information visit http://www.ExtremeEnergySolutions.net.

SOURCE Extreme Energy Solutions