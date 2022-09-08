Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 14:32:00

EXUMA Biotech to Participate in the Upcoming Baird Global Healthcare Investor Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXUMA Biotech, Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing cell and gene immunotherapies for solid and hematological tumors, announced today that its Chief Business Officer and Head of Finance, Dr. Gregory Wade, will provide a corporate presentation at 11:25 AM ET on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, as part of the annual Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York.  Dr. Wade will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.  Please contact your Baird representative to schedule a meeting with Greg.

(PRNewsfoto/EXUMA Biotech Corp.)

About EXUMA Biotech
EXUMA Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel cell and gene therapies for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company is leveraging a global R&D footprint to advance product candidates designed to have reduced cost and complexity with increased safety, efficacy, and scalability compared to existing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies.  For more information, visit exumabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ExumaBiotech).

Contact:
Gregory R. Wade, Ph.D.
Chief Business Officer & Head of Finance
gwade@exumabio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exuma-biotech-to-participate-in-the-upcoming-baird-global-healthcare-investor-conference-301620385.html

SOURCE EXUMA Biotech Corp.

