Chevron Aktie

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WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

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10.11.2026 00:15:00

Exxon and Chevron Are Near Record Highs. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are two of the world's largest energy companies. Their share prices are high today because energy prices are high today. If history is any guide, neither of those situations will last forever. But the really important thing to understand about these two companies is that they are built to survive the entire energy cycle while still rewarding investors with dividends. Here's what you need to know.

Exxon and Chevron are what are known as integrated energy companies. That means that they have operations across the entire energy sector, from the upstream (drilling) through the midstream (pipelines) and to the downstream (chemicals and refining). That diversification is meant to help soften the impact of commodity price swings.

Image source: Getty Images.

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