Exxon Mobil Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $17.85 billion, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.55 billion or $4.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.8% to $115.68 billion from $67.74 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.85 Bln. vs. $4.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.21 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.74 -Revenue (Q2): $115.68 Bln vs. $67.74 Bln last year.