Exxon Mobil Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.07 billion, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $19.66 billion, or $4.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.12 billion or $2.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.0% to $90.76 billion from $112.07 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.07 Bln. vs. $19.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.25 vs. $4.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.24 -Revenue (Q3): $90.76 Bln vs. $112.07 Bln last year.

