Exxon Mobil Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.66 billion, or $4.68 per share. This compares with $6.75 billion, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.68 billion or $4.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.9% to $112.07 billion from $73.79 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $19.66 Bln. vs. $6.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.68 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.79 -Revenue (Q3): $112.07 Bln vs. $73.79 Bln last year.