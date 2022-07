Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation today declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 9, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

This third quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2022.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 39 consecutive years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006069/en/