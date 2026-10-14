Exxon Wants to Repeat Its Guyana Success in Trinidad. Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait for the First Well?

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is looking for its next major offshore oil discovery, and Trinidad and Tobago could be where it finds one. The company has secured exploration rights to a massive deepwater block near Guyana, where Exxon and its partners have already discovered roughly 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources.

Exxon's head of global exploration, John Ardill, recently told the Financial Times that the company sees Trinidad as a geological extension of its successful Guyana operations. But there's a difference between identifying promising geology and discovering billions of barrels of oil. So the question is: Should you buy Exxon now or wait until the company drills its first exploration well?

Exxon's Trinidad exploration block, known as TTUD-1, covers approximately 7,165 square kilometers, an area larger than Trinidad and Tobago's entire landmass. The block lies in waters roughly 2,000 to 3,000 meters deep, making exploration technically challenging and expensive. But Exxon has a lot of experience operating in similar conditions.

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