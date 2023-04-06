|
06.04.2023 15:00:00
ExxonMobil: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Investing is complicated, and while it would be nice to say a stock is a screaming buy, those situations are actually few and far between. So what should you make of an industry-leading energy stock like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) today? Here's a look at whether it's a buy, sell, or hold -- and why.Exxon is one of the largest integrated energy companies on planet Earth, with a massive $470 billion market capitalization. Its diversified business spans from upstream (drilling) through midstream (pipelines) and all the way to downstream (refining and chemicals).This provides an inherent balance, since downstream businesses tend to benefit from lower costs for their oil and natural gas feedstocks just when upstream businesses are seeing lower revenue from these same commodities. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.02.22
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.22
|ExxonMobil Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|9 388,00
|-0,38%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|106,06
|1,40%