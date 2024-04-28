|
28.04.2024 09:12:00
ExxonMobil: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Energy stocks have gone on a tear over the past two months, and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one company benefiting. Oil prices have risen amid geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, but is it too late to buy the stock? Here are some things you'll want to consider if you're buying ExxonMobil today.ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. It has a long history of strong capital management and has managed to reward investors across the heavily cyclical energy business, as evidenced by its 41-year history of raising its dividend payout.Its steady performance is possible because of its integrated business model across the energy supply chain. Oil and gas companies typically operate in the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments. Upstream activities, also known as exploration and production, include drilling, exploration, and extraction. Midstream activities include processing, storing, and transporting oil and gas, while downstream operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, natural gas liquids, or other energy sources.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
