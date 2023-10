ExxonMobil: No-Brainer Buy After Its $60 Billion Acquisition?

After almost a half-year of rumors, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) finally reached a deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a look at the last big deal ExxonMobil did and offer some analysis on how this one could work out for investors. *Stock prices used were from the morning of Oct. 11, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 11, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel