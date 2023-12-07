|
07.12.2023 13:27:00
ExxonMobil Adds Another $3 Billion to a Plan That Could Pay Big Dividends by 2030
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) currently makes most of its money producing carbon-spewing fossil fuels. However, that could change by the end of this decade.The oil company continues ramping up spending on projects to reduce emissions and build out several lower-emissions businesses. These investments could start paying off by 2030. Here's a look at ExxonMobil's lower-carbon strategy, which could create a lot of value for shareholders in the coming years. ExxonMobil recently provided an update to its corporate plan. A key aspect of its strategy is reducing emissions (both those it produces and from its customers). The oil giant now plans to invest more than $20 billion in lower-emissions opportunities. That's a $3 billion increase from last year and the third time the company has increased its lower-carbon spending plan since launching the strategy three years ago. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|18 652,00
|3,62%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|92,53
|1,84%
