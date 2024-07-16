|
16.07.2024 16:07:00
ExxonMobil and Chevron Are Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks, but So Are These 2 Energy Stocks That Are Down 3% and 15% in 2024
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are the two largest U.S.-based oil and natural gas companies. However, there are plenty of other dividend-paying energy companies to consider. Two that stand out today are Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), down 15% year to date, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), down 3% so far this year. Both companies pay attractive dividends and are worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!