ExxonMobil Aktie

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WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022

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10.06.2026 22:07:34

ExxonMobil and Chevron Reported a Combined $7.6 Billion Profit in Guyana Last Year. What Energy Investors Need to Know.

Amid growing concerns about the reliability of oil supplies due to heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the strength and durability of multinational oil companies have come under scrutiny.ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) announced yesterday that its operations in Guyana generated $4.7 billion in profit last year, highlighting the significance of the South American nation’s offshore oil boom as a buffer against the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.Incidentally, another supermajor, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), through its acquisition of Hess, had disclosed a $2.89 billion profit in 2025 from Guyana. It’s no secret that oil companies and investors are looking to diversify their energy investments away from any single region.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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