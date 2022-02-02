|
02.02.2022 03:00:08
ExxonMobil and UBS Live Up to Banking and Energy's Safe Haven Reputation
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As headlines for the last month have been dominated by tales of investors getting out of dodge when it comes to risky tech stocks with high valuations, equally important is where they've gone for safe haven: banks and commodities.On Tuesday, oil giant ExxonMobil and investment bank to the 1% UBS proved why they're seen as desirable landing spots: Exxon posted its best annual profit since 2014, and UBS made the most money since 2006.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!