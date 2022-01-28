ExxonMobil Appoints Jennifer Driscoll as Vice President of Investor Relations; Stephen Littleton to Retire

ExxonMobil said today that Jennifer Driscoll has been appointed vice president of investor relations, effective Feb. 7, replacing Stephen Littleton, who has elected to retire after 30 years of service.

"We welcome Jennifer to ExxonMobil and will leverage her knowledge and experience to enhance our communication with shareholders,” said Kathryn Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "I’d like to thank Stephen for his many contributions to the company’s success during his career and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Driscoll joins ExxonMobil from Caterpillar, Inc., where she was director of investor relations since 2019. Previously, Driscoll held senior investor relations positions at DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Campbell Soup Company and Best Buy Co., Inc.

Driscoll began her career with Dain Rauscher, which was later acquired by RBC Capital Markets. She holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Littleton, who has been investor relations vice president since 2020, joined Exxon Company USA in 1992 as a financial analyst at the Baytown Refinery. Following assignments of increasing responsibility in the United States, Angola and Hungary, Littleton was appointed assistant controller of the corporation in 2015 and became vice president for business services, Fuels & Lubricants Company in 2018.

Littleton graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and he holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005318/en/