ExxonMobil Appoints Jim Chapman, Vice President, Tax and Treasurer; Jaime Spellings to Retire

ExxonMobil said today that Jim Chapman has been appointed vice president, Tax and Treasurer, effective November 28, 2022. Chapman replaces Jaime Spellings, who has elected to retire after 31 years of service with the company.

"We welcome Jim Chapman to the company, and look forward to working with him. Jim brings a breadth of capital market and functional experience that we will put to good use as we continue to position ExxonMobil for a leading role through the energy transition,” said Kathy Mikells, ExxonMobil senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We thank Jaime for more than three decades of service to ExxonMobil and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Chapman joins ExxonMobil from Dominion Energy, Inc. where he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2018. He previously held the role of senior vice president and treasurer at Dominion. He also held several senior finance positions at Barclays Investment Bank and Lehman Brothers in Asia and the United States. Chapman began his career with Ernst & Young in Russia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Auburn University and a master’s of business from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Spellings was appointed general tax counsel in 2010 and was elected vice president of Tax and Treasurer’s in 2020. He joined Exxon Company USA in 1991 and has held managerial positions with increasing responsibility in finance, tax and planning, including assignments in the U.S., United Kingdom and Thailand. Spellings graduated from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics, and he earned a J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

