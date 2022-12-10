|
10.12.2022 13:13:00
ExxonMobil Believes This Fuel Will Be in Short Supply Until 2026
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) anticipates the world will face a shortfall of liquified natural gas (LNG) over the next few years. While there are adequate natural gas resources, especially in the U.S., there's not enough liquefaction capacity. That's because building LNG production and export facilities takes a lot of time and money. That puts the integrated energy company in a strong position, as its LNG investments should pay off in the coming years. Here's why the company and its peers see a bright future for this fuel.Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the LNG market this year. Russia cut its natural gas supplies to Europe in response to sanctions, causing an energy crisis across the continent. European nations raced to lock up additional gas supplies by turning to the global LNG market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,80
|0,00%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|98,06
|-0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich rote Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.