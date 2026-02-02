ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
02.02.2026 15:15:00
ExxonMobil Continues to Prove It's in a League of Its Own
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is the biggest International Oil Company (IOC) by market cap by a wide margin. It's also the best-run company in the oil patch by far. That was clearly evident in its 2025 financial results. The leading oil stock delivered industry-leading results across the board. Those strong numbers are a testament that its transformational strategy to become a more profitable oil company is working.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
