07.04.2023 22:32:36

ExxonMobil Explores Acquisition Of Pioneer Natural Amid Bid To Dominate Permian Basin

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is reportedly in early stage discussions with Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) about a potential acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people close to the matter.The talks, which have been informal thus far, could transform the U.S. oil and gas industry and strengthen Exxon's presence in West Texas shale.Exxon executives have considered a partnership with at least one other company, the report said, that no formal negotiations are currently underway with Pioneer. ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
07.06.22 ExxonMobil Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.04.22 ExxonMobil Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.03.22 ExxonMobil Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.22 ExxonMobil Overweight Barclays Capital
03.03.22 ExxonMobil Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

