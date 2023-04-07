ExxonMobil Explores Acquisition Of Pioneer Natural Amid Bid To Dominate Permian Basin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is reportedly in early stage discussions with Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) about a potential acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people close to the matter.The talks, which have been informal thus far, could transform the U.S. oil and gas industry and strengthen Exxon's presence in West Texas shale.Exxon executives have considered a partnership with at least one other company, the report said, that no formal negotiations are currently underway with Pioneer. ...Full story available on Benzinga.com