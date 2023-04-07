|
07.04.2023 22:32:36
ExxonMobil Explores Acquisition Of Pioneer Natural Amid Bid To Dominate Permian Basin
Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is reportedly in early stage discussions with Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) about a potential acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people close to the matter.The talks, which have been informal thus far, could transform the U.S. oil and gas industry and strengthen Exxon's presence in West Texas shale.Exxon executives have considered a partnership with at least one other company, the report said, that no formal negotiations are currently underway with Pioneer. ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.02.22
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.22
|ExxonMobil Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bid Corporation Limited
|22,65
|7,75%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|106,06
|1,40%