21.07.2024 14:45:00
ExxonMobil Is a Rock-Solid Dividend Stock, but So Is This Dirt Cheap Value Stock That Paid $1.8 Billion in Dividends Over the Past Year
In addition to being the most valuable U.S.-based energy company, ExxonMobil is a consistent dividend payer, with over 42 consecutive years of raising its payout. With a diversified business model and enough cash flow to invest in organic growth, acquisitions, and the energy transition, Exxon and its 3.3% yield are a compelling offering.However, midstream, refining, chemical, and marketing company Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) also stands out as a good buy now. The company doesn't operate an exploration and production segment, making it significantly different from a major like Exxon or well-known upstream companies like ConocoPhillips or Occidental Petroleum.Here's why Philips 66 is a reliable dividend stock worth considering, especially for investors with enough exposure to exploration and production companies and who want to diversify their oil and gas holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
