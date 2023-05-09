|
09.05.2023 14:32:00
ExxonMobil Is in No Hurry to Spend Its $32.7 Billion Cash War Chest
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is swimming in cash these days. During the first quarter, the oil giant generated $16.3 billion in cash. Even after spending billions on capital projects and sending billions more back to shareholders via dividends and repurchases, Exxon's cash balance ballooned by another $3 billion to $32.7 billion. That enormous cash war chest has many wondering if Exxon plans to make a big acquisition. While the company is open to making a deal, -- and there have been plenty of rumors in recent months -- it was clear from management's comments on the first-quarter earnings call that Exxon plans to be patient. Here's a look at the rumor mill and what Exxon's management said about the potential for making a deal.There has been a lot of speculation that ExxonMobil has set its sights on making a meaningful acquisition. Last fall, several media outlets reported that Exxon had held preliminary talks to acquire Denbury Resources (NYSE: DEN). The deal would have been for more than $5 billion, given Denbury's market cap at the time. While Denbury Resources produces oil, the main draw would have been its carbon dioxide business. Denbury is a leader in using the greenhouse gas to produce oil through enhanced oil recovery. Because It could have bolstered ExxonMobil's carbon capture and sequestration platform, which it believes could be a needle-mover in the future. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!