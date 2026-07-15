ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
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15.07.2026 21:00:00
ExxonMobil Is Poised for a Major Transformation by 2040
Make no mistake: ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) remains the epitome of "big oil." The energy giant is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies, with exploration projects, refineries, and retail energy operations worldwide.However, while the "green wave" investing trend has lost momentum in recent years, don't assume ExxonMobil has completely abandoned its efforts to capitalize on it. Alongside efforts to maximize the profitability of its legacy business through measures like cost-cutting and a focus on high-return exploration opportunities, ExxonMobil has continued to commit billions to its "clean energy" projects.Although these projects don't contribute much to the bottom line yet, in a little over a decade, they could become a secondary source of profitability for this blue chip dividend stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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