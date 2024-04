ExxonMobil Stock Has 24% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Oil prices that slumped over the warm winter are climbing back toward their highs of last summer, with West Texas Intermediate crude prices north of $85 a barrel -- and potentially heading higher as conflicts continue to roil the Middle East. What's the best way to play this trend of rising oil prices? Don't overthink it. Sometimes the obvious answer is the right one: Buy ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock, urges UBS analyst Josh Silverstein because this stock is going to $150 in a hurry. In a note published on TheFly.com Thursday, Silverstein argued that Exxon's breadth of coverage across upstream and downstream oil operations positions it well to capitalize on rising oil prices, and the company's recent $60 billion deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources will add to this strength.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel