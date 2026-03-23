Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.03.2026 00:00:00
ExxonMobil Stock Hits an All-Time High. Is It Still a Good Buy?
Oil prices are rising, and that means oil and gas stocks are all the rage this year. Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest names is skyrocketing in value, and that's ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Shares of the top oil and gas producer are up an incredible 34% this year, which is particularly noteworthy given how poorly the S&P 500 has done -- it's down 4%.ExxonMobil has not only recently hit a new 52-week high, but it's also hit a new all-time high of $162.44. It's come down slightly from those levels as it finished Monday at just over $161, but it's still trading fairly close to its peak. The big question for investors is whether this can still be a good buy right now, or if it's destined to give back some gains in the near future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
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22.03.26
|Time to shear the UK housing market of the dreaded ‘fleecehold’ (Financial Times)
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20.03.26
|Is it time for me to buy equities again? (Financial Times)
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18.03.26