ExxonMobil Aktie

ExxonMobil für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022

22.02.2026 16:05:00

ExxonMobil Stock Surged 17% in January -- Here's What Drove the Rally (and What You Really Need to Focus On)

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. With oil and natural gas prices rising in January, ExxonMobil's stock joined an industry-wide rally. The company's 17% price advance, however, is built on more than just oil prices. Here's why Exxon investors should be upbeat about the company's long-term outlook.Although Exxon's business spans the entire energy value chain, there's no way around the fact that oil and natural gas prices have a huge impact on investor perception of ExxonMobil stock. With Brent Crude prices up around 17% in January, it is hardly surprising that Exxon's stock rose by a similar amount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
