ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
22.02.2026 16:05:00
ExxonMobil Stock Surged 17% in January -- Here's What Drove the Rally (and What You Really Need to Focus On)
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. With oil and natural gas prices rising in January, ExxonMobil's stock joined an industry-wide rally. The company's 17% price advance, however, is built on more than just oil prices. Here's why Exxon investors should be upbeat about the company's long-term outlook.Although Exxon's business spans the entire energy value chain, there's no way around the fact that oil and natural gas prices have a huge impact on investor perception of ExxonMobil stock. With Brent Crude prices up around 17% in January, it is hardly surprising that Exxon's stock rose by a similar amount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|
20.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert ExxonMobil-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ExxonMobil-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|ExxonMobil-Aktie sinkt: Wieder Tarifverträge in Deutschland (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.26