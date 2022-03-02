ExxonMobil Targets Structural Reductions Of $9 Bln A Year By 2023

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil's annual investor day presentation outlined strategic priorities to increase shareholder returns, outperform competition and grow value in lower-emissions future.

The company plans include annual structural reductions of $9 billion a year by 2023 compared to 2019, building on $5 billion annual structural reductions achieved to date.

According to the company, the savings and other improvements, including a streamlined organizational structure, will enable it to double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027 versus 2019, reduce breakeven costs by roughly $10 per barrel, boost returns on capital employed, and sustainably grow total shareholder returns and distributions.

The company expects capital investments of $21 billion -$24 billion in 2022 and $20 billion-$25 billion per year through 2027.

The company stated that the investments are directed toward low-cost-of-supply Upstream projects in unconventional, deepwater and LNG, and high-value products including chemical performance products, biofuels and lubricants in the new Product Solutions business, which will combine downstream and chemical operations into a single company on April 1.

The spending plans also include more than $15 billion over the next six years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in company operations and for investments in lower-emission business opportunities.

ExxonMobil stated its ambition to achieve Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero greenhouse gas emissions for operated assets by 2050.