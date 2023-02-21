Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 14:30:00

ExxonMobil to Host Low Carbon Solutions Spotlight

On April 4, 2023, Exxon Mobil Corporation will host a virtual Low Carbon Solutions spotlight to provide an update on the business.

Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Ammann, President of Low Carbon Solutions, and Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President of Investor Relations will share how ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions business is working to profitably grow a compelling new business to accelerate the path to a lower-emission future. The spotlight will include a Q&A session during the live webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT. Presentation materials and a replay of the event will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.

