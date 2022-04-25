|
25.04.2022 17:00:00
ExxonMobil to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, April 29, 2022. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.
Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer; Kathy Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, vice president of investor relations, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 6927930 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.
