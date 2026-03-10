ExxonMobil Aktie

ExxonMobil für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 13:03:30

ExxonMobil To Relocate To Texas From New Jersey

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the oil and gas major, Tuesday announced that it is changing the company's legal domicile from New Jersey to Texas.

The company feels Texas' legal and regulatory environment, including its modernized business statutes and the Texas Business Court, are designed to resolve complex disputes efficiently. When corporate decisions are challenged, Texas courts are required to apply clear, statute-based standards, which support sound decision-making.

"Aligning our legal home with our operating home, in a state that understands our business and has a stake in the company's success, is important.", commented Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chief executive officer.

Further, the energy firm assured that the proposed redomiciliation will not affect business operations, management, strategy, assets, or employee locations and nor will it reduce shareholder rights.

ExxonMobil has no plans to adopt elective provisions under Texas law that would diminish shareholder rights currently in place, the company added.

In pre-market activity, XOM shares were trading at $148.78, down 1.10% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)

mehr Nachrichten