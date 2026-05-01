ExxonMobil Aktie

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WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022

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01.05.2026 13:31:27

ExxonMobil: Underlying Business Delivers Strong Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil (XOM) reported first quarter net income attributable to the company of $4.18 billion compared to $7.71 billion in the prior period. The company reported earnings per common share of $1.00 versus $1.76. Earnings Excluding Identified Items was $4.89 billion compared to $7.71 billion, last year. Earnings Excluding Identified Items and Estimated Timing Effects was $8.77 billion compared to $7.58 billion. Earnings per share Excluding Identified Items was $1.16 compared to $1.76. Earnings per share Excluding Identified Items and Estimated Timing Effects was $2.09 compared to $1.73.

First quarter total revenues and other income reached $85.14 billion against $83.13 billion, last year. Sales and other operating revenue totaled $83.16 billion compared to $81.06 billion in the prior period.

Darren Woods, chairman and CEO, said: "The underlying business delivered strong results, reflecting the benefits of the strategy we have consistently executed since 2018. We have grown advantaged volumes, optimized our operations, reduced structural costs, and strengthened our earnings power. The result is a more resilient, lower-cost business, grounded in advantaged assets, disciplined capital allocation, and execution excellence. That foundation gives us a durable platform to grow earnings, cash flow, and shareholder value through 2030 and beyond."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ExxonMobil shares are up 0.45 percent to $155.11.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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