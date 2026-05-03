ExxonMobil Aktie

ExxonMobil für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022

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03.05.2026 13:15:00

ExxonMobil vs. Chevron: One of These Energy Stocks Is a Much Better Dividend Buy

In some ways, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) could be viewed as interchangeable energy investments. Exxon and its $625 billion market is a bigger company, but Chevron and its $375 billion market cap isn't far behind. The most notable difference is the dividend, which is why income seekers will probably want to go with Chevron right now. Here's what you need to know.Exxon and Chevron are both integrated energy companies, which means they own assets across the entire energy value chain, from the upstream (energy production) through the midstream (pipelines) and all the way to the downstream (chemical and refining). Their portfolios are also geographically diverse, with assets spread across the globe. This diversification helps to soften the swings that are normal in the energy patch. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chevron Corp. 165,12 0,46% Chevron Corp.
ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil) 132,36 0,00% ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)

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