ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
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03.05.2026 13:15:00
ExxonMobil vs. Chevron: One of These Energy Stocks Is a Much Better Dividend Buy
In some ways, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) could be viewed as interchangeable energy investments. Exxon and its $625 billion market is a bigger company, but Chevron and its $375 billion market cap isn't far behind. The most notable difference is the dividend, which is why income seekers will probably want to go with Chevron right now. Here's what you need to know.Exxon and Chevron are both integrated energy companies, which means they own assets across the entire energy value chain, from the upstream (energy production) through the midstream (pipelines) and all the way to the downstream (chemical and refining). Their portfolios are also geographically diverse, with assets spread across the globe. This diversification helps to soften the swings that are normal in the energy patch. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
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01.05.26
|ROUNDUP: Exxon Mobil verdient dank hoher Ölpreise mehr als erwartet (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert ExxonMobil-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ExxonMobil-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Ausblick: ExxonMobil stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert ExxonMobil-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ExxonMobil-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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17.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel ExxonMobil-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ExxonMobil-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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16.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ExxonMobil präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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10.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier ExxonMobil-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ExxonMobil von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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08.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Exxon sieht Produktionseinbußen durch Krieg im Nahen Osten (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|165,12
|0,46%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|132,36
|0,00%