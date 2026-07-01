Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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01.07.2026 16:50:59
ExxonMobil vs. Chevron: The Illusion of Revenue Scale
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are the undisputed titans of the oil and gas sector. Both are integrated oil and gas giants and top dividend-paying companies, but one is significantly larger than the other. ExxonMobil primarily generates revenue by exploring for, extracting, and refining oil and natural gas globally, while also manufacturing commercial petrochemicals, olefins, and specialized chemical products.It recently reached a preliminary agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Africa and secured a Supreme Court ruling in Cuban litigation, while reporting a net income margin of about 5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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