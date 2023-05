ExxonMobil vs. Enbridge: Who Will Win the Energy Race?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy industry is huge and supports the world's economic growth. No matter how much ESG investors want to see carbon fuels go away, they are here to stay for a lot longer. But there are many different ways to invest in the energy sector, with two big and important players being ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).You can learn a lot about the industry -- and yourself -- by pitting these two energy giants against each other.With a roughly $440 billion market cap, ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest energy companies. Not only does it have operations around the globe, but also across the entire oil and natural gas value chain. That includes producing oil and gas (upstream), transporting it (midstream), and turning these fuels into other products like chemicals and fuels (downstream). All of this diversification helps to provide some balance to the business, as some areas will be performing better while others are doing worse. That's important because energy prices are highly cyclical and are the driving force of the company's top and bottom lines. So diversification is a net benefit, but not enough to stop the huge swings in energy prices from leading to significant swings in profitability.